Saints Elevating S Johnathan Abram & DB Cameron Dantzler To Active Roster

The Saints announced Saturday that they are elevating S Johnathan Abram and DB Cameron Dantzler to the active roster for Week 4.

Abram, 26, is a former first-round pick of the Raiders out of Mississippi State back in 2019. He signed a four-year, $11,495,198 rookie contract including a $6,380,144 signing bonus.

The Raiders opted to decline his fifth-year option for the 2023 season this past April. He was set to be an unrestricted free agent in 2023 when the Raiders waived him midseason. He was claimed by the Packers before being waived and claimed by the Seahawks in November. He signed a one-year deal with the Saints in March.

In 2022, Abram appeared in eight games for the Raiders, five games for the Seahawks, and twice for the Packers, recording 59 tackles and three pass defenses.