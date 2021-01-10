Saints Exec. Terry Fontenot A Finalist For Falcons GM Job

According to Adam Schefter, Saints assistant GM Terry Fontenot is one of “two or three finalists” for the Falcons GM job.

Schefter notes if Atlanta were to hire Fontenot, it would be one of the first test cases for the NFL’s new minority hiring rule. The Saints would receive a third-round compensatory pick this year and next year if another team hired Fontenot as a general manager.

In addition to the Falcons, the Jets, Jaguars, Broncos and Lions have all expressed interest in Fontenot, so he’s a pretty popular GM candidate this offseason.

Fontenot has spent 16 seasons with the Saints and worked his way up through their scouting department. He’s currently in his sixth season as director of pro scouting for the Saints.

We’ll have more on the Falcons GM search as the news is available.