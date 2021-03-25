Saints Expected To Host CB T.J. Carrie For Visit

Adam Caplan reports that the Saints are expected to host CB T.J. Carrie for a visit in the coming days.

Carrie, 30, is a former seventh-round pick of the Raiders back in 2014. He played out the final year of his four-year, $2,286,964 contract with the Raiders before eventually agreeing to a four-year, $31 million contract with the Browns that included $10 million guaranteed.

Carrie was set to make a base salary of $6,750,000 for the 2020 season when he was released by the Browns in February. He quickly caught on with the Colts and finished out the season in Indianapolis.

In 2020, Carrie appeared in 15 games and recorded 31 tackles, one tackle for loss, two interceptions, one fumble recovery, eight pass defenses, and scored one defensive touchdown. Pro Football Focus rated him as the No. 37 cornerback of 121 players.