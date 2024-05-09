Saints Sign Four More Draft Picks Including QB Spencer Rattler

The New Orleans Saints have signed QB Spencer Rattler, WR Bub Means, DL Khristian Boyd and OL Josiah Ezirim, according to Katherine Terrell.

Round Pick Player Pos. Note 1 14 Taliese Fuaga OT Signed 2 41 Kool-Aid McKinstry CB 5 150 Spencer Rattler QB Signed 5 170 Bub Means WR Signed 5 175 Jaylan Ford LB Signed 6 199 Khristian Boyd DT Signed 7 239 Josiah Ezirim OT Signed

Rattler, 23, started one year at Oklahoma and was the preseason favorite to win the Heisman Trophy entering his second when he was benched for Caleb Williams. He transferred to South Carolina and started his remaining two years.

During his five-year college career, Rattler completed 68.5 percent of his pass attempts for 10.807 yards, 77 touchdowns and 32 interceptions, adding 410 rushing yards and 16 additional touchdowns in 48 games.