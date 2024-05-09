Saints Sign First-Round OT Taliese Fuaga

The Saints are signing first-round OT Taliese Fuaga to a rookie contract, according to Nick Underhill.

This marks the first of New Orleans’ picks from the 2024 NFL Draft to sign their rookie deal.

Round Pick Player Pos. Note 1 14 Taliese Fuaga OT Signed 2 41 Kool-Aid McKinstry CB 5 150 Spencer Rattler QB 5 170 Bub Means WR 5 175 Jaylan Ford LB 6 199 Khristian Boyd DT 7 239 Josiah Ezirim OT

Fuaga, 22, was a two-year starter at Oregon State and earned first-team All-American and first-team All-Pac12 honors in 2023. The Saints selected Fuaga with the No. 14 pick in the 2024 draft.

The No. 14 overall pick is projected to sign a four-year, $16,998,867 contract that includes a $9,182,812 signing bonus and will carry a $3,090,703 cap figure for the 2024 season. The contract includes a fifth-year option for the team to pick up in 2028.

Lance Zierlein compares him to Taylor Decker.

During his four-year college career, Fuaga appeared in 39 games and started 25 times at right tackle.