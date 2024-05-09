Saints Sign First-Round OT Taliese Fuaga

The Saints are signing first-round OT Taliese Fuaga to a rookie contract, according to Nick Underhill.
This marks the first of New Orleans’ picks from the 2024 NFL Draft to sign their rookie deal.
|Round
|Pick
|Player
|Pos.
|Note
|1
|14
|Taliese Fuaga
|OT
|Signed
|2
|41
|Kool-Aid McKinstry
|CB
|5
|150
|Spencer Rattler
|QB
|5
|170
|Bub Means
|WR
|5
|175
|Jaylan Ford
|LB
|6
|199
|Khristian Boyd
|DT
|7
|239
|Josiah Ezirim
|OT
Fuaga, 22, was a two-year starter at Oregon State and earned first-team All-American and first-team All-Pac12 honors in 2023. The Saints selected Fuaga with the No. 14 pick in the 2024 draft.
The No. 14 overall pick is projected to sign a four-year, $16,998,867 contract that includes a $9,182,812 signing bonus and will carry a $3,090,703 cap figure for the 2024 season. The contract includes a fifth-year option for the team to pick up in 2028.
Lance Zierlein compares him to Taylor Decker.
During his four-year college career, Fuaga appeared in 39 games and started 25 times at right tackle.
