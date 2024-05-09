Saints Signed Fifth-Round LB Jaylan Ford

The New Orleans Saints have signed fifth-round LB Jaylan Ford to a rookie contract on Thursday, according to Nick Underhill.
This marks the second signing of the Saints draft class.
|Round
|Pick
|Player
|Pos.
|Note
|1
|14
|Taliese Fuaga
|OT
|Signed
|2
|41
|Kool-Aid McKinstry
|CB
|5
|150
|Spencer Rattler
|QB
|5
|170
|Bub Means
|WR
|5
|175
|Jaylan Ford
|LB
|Signed
|6
|199
|Khristian Boyd
|DT
|7
|239
|Josiah Ezirim
|OT
Ford, 22, was a two-year starter at Texas. He was a first-team All-Big-12 selection as a senior.
The Saints used the No. 175 overall pick in the fifth round on Ford.
For his college career, Ford appeared in 49 games for the Longhorns and totaled 145 total tackles, including 27.5 tackles for loss and three sacks. He also had six interceptions, four additional passes defended and three forced fumbles.
