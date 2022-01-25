Saints Expected To Interview Dennis Allen & Lions DC Aaron Glenn For HC Job

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the Saints are expected to interview DC Dennis Allen and Lions DC Aaron Glenn for their head-coaching job now that Sean Payton has made the decision to step away from coaching.

Allen, 49, began his coaching career at Texans A&M as a graduate assistant back in 1996. He took his first NFL coaching position with the Falcons as their defensive quality control coordinator in 2002 before working for the Saints and Broncos.

The Raiders hired Allen as their head coach in 2012 and he spent three years in the position before he was fired. Allen returned to the Saints in 2015 and was promoted to defensive coordinator later that season.

As the Raiders’ head coach, Allen posted a record of 8-28 (22.2 percent) over the course of three seasons.

In 2021, the Saints’ defense ranked No. 28 in fewest yards allowed, No. 19 in fewest points allowed, No. 15 in fewest rushing yards allowed and No. 32 in fewest passing yards allowed.

Glenn, 49, is a former first-round pick of the Jets back in 1994. He played 15 seasons for the Jets, Texans, Cowboys, Jaguars, and Saints.

Glenn began his NFL coaching career with the Browns back in 2014 as their assistant defensive backs coach. From there, the Saints hired him two years later as their defensive backs coach and eventually took the Lions’ defensive coordinator job last year.

In 2021, the Lions’ defense ranked No. 29 in yards allowed, No. 31 in points allowed, No. 28 in rushing yards allowed, and No. 24 in passing yards allowed.