Saints Expected To Release WR Michael Thomas Soon

Jeff Duncan of Nola.com reports that the Saints are expected to release WR Michael Thomas at some point in the near future.

Multiple sources tell Duncan that “it’s not a matter of if the Saints move on, but when” the Saints part ways with Thomas.

The expectation has been that Thomas could hit the open market this offseason, so this shouldn’t come as a big surprise.

Thomas, 31, was drafted by the Saints in the second round out of Ohio State in 2016. He was entering the final year of a four-year, $5.118 million rookie contract when he agreed to a five-year, $100 million extension in 2019.

The Saints brought Thomas back on a one-year contract this past March worth $10 million. He will be an unrestricted free agent in 2024.

In 2023, Thomas appeared in 10 games for the Saints and caught 39 passes for 448 yards receiving and one touchdown.

We have him included in our Top 100 – 2024 NFL Free Agents list.