Saints Expected To Sign DT Jaleel Johnson

According to Aaron Wilson, the Saints are expected to sign DT Jaleel Johnson on Friday.

Johnson, 27, is a former fourth-round pick of the Vikings back in 2017 out of Iowa. He played out the final year of his four-year, $3.07 million contract that included a $678,360 signing bonus.

Johnson was testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his NFL career and signed on with the Texans back in April.

In 2020, Johnson appeared in all 16 games for the Vikings and recorded 44 tackles and 1.5 sacks.