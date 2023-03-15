Saints Expected To Sign DT Nathan Shepherd

Dianna Russini reports that the Saints are expected to sign DT Nathan Shepherd to a contract.

Shepherd, 29, is a former third-round pick of the Jets in the 2018 NFL Draft out of Fort Hays State. He played out the final year of his four-year, $3,447,720 contract that included a $987,720 signing bonus.

Shepherd was testing the free agent market for the first time in his NFL career this offseason when he returned to the Jets last year on a one-year contract.

In 2022, Shepherd appeared in all 17 games for the Jets and recorded 33 tackles and 1.5 sacks.