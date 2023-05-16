Saints Have Discussed Extension With DE Cameron Jordan

The agent for Saints DE Cameron Jordan told Brett Martel of the Associated Press that he and the team have had discussions about a potential contract extension.

The deal would be for at least two years and Martel says the goal would be to have it done before the start of training camp in late July.

Jordan has been steadfast in his hope to finish his career with the Saints and an extension would likely allow that to happen. He’ll turn 34 in July and is entering the final year of his current deal.

“If we get a deal done, that’ll be probably the final years of my career here,” Jordan said. “Whatever happens, happens.”

Jordan, 33, is a former first-round pick of the Saints back in 2011 out of Cal. He was entering the fifth year of a six-year, $61.969 million contract that includes $33.469 million guaranteed that he signed back in 2015 when he agreed to a three-year extension with the Saints worth $52.5 million in 2019.

In 2022, Jordan appeared in 16 games for the Saints and recorded 66 total tackles, 13 tackles for loss, 8.5 sacks, two forced fumbles and two pass deflections.

We’ll have more on the Saints and Jordan as the news is available.