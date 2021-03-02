According to Ian Rapoport, the Saints have discussed trading DT Malcom Brown.

Brown is a solid player for New Orleans, but Rapoport points out the Saints would save $5 million by either trading or releasing him.

It remains to be seen if another team is willing to give up anything for Brown to take on that salary.

Brown, 27, is a former first-round pick out of Texas by the Patriots in the 2015 NFL Draft. He signed a four-year, $7.613 million rookie contract that included $6.242 million guaranteed and earned a base salary of $1,473,168 in 2018.

The Patriots declined Brown’s fifth-year option, making him eligible for unrestricted free agency in 2019. He signed a three-year, $15 million deal with the Saints.

In 2020, Brown appeared in 13 games for the Saints, recording 27 total tackles and one sack. Pro Football Focus had him rated as the No. 34 interior defender out of 125 qualifying players.