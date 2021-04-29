Saints Have Looked Into Trading Up As High As Top 10

According to Ian Rapoport, the Saints have explored moving up as high as into the top ten picks in the first round of tonight’s NFL draft.

New Orleans is currently slated to pick at No. 28, so jumping up 20ish picks would be expensive. However, the organization obviously isn’t afraid to be bold.

News surfaced yesterday the Saints were exploring a smaller move up the board, potentially for Virginia Tech CB Caleb Farley.

They still could have their eye on a top cornerback with a jump into the top ten but it’s also impossible to rule out quarterback any time a team makes a move of that magnitude.

Farley is one of the hardest players to get a read on entering the draft this week, as while he’s a top-ten talent, he’s had two back surgeries in two years, making him a potentially volatile pick.

However, his agent doesn’t expect him to drop out of the top 20 picks.

Farley, 22, was a two-year starter at Virginia Tech and a first-team All ACC selection in 2019. He opted out of the 2020 season.

During his college career at Virginia Tech, Farley recorded 56 tackles, one sack, six interceptions, and 25 passes defended.

We’ll have more on the Saints as the news is available.