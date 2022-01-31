Saints HC Interviews With Brian Flores, Aaron Glenn & Dennis Allen Scheduled This Week

According to Ian Rapoport, the Saints’ interview schedule this week for their head coaching vacancy will begin with former Dolphins HC Brian Flores on Tuesday.

Lions DC Aaron Glenn, a former Saints assistant coach, will speak with the team on Wednesday. Then current DC Dennis Allen will close things out on either Wednesday or Thursday.

For now, those are the only interviews scheduled, per Rapoport, though he notes another could be added to the docket. New Orleans has reportedly requested an interview with Buccaneers OC Byron Leftwich.

Flores, 40, began his NFL coaching career with the Patriots back in 2004 as a scouting assistant. He held a number of positions including pro scout, special teams assistant, assistant offense/special teams, defensive assistant, safeties coach, and linebackers coach before serving as the de facto defensive coordinator in 2018.

Miami hired Flores away to be their head coach in 2019. Since joining the Dolphins, Flores posted a record of 24-25 (49 percent) with no playoff appearances.

Allen, 49, began his coaching career at Texans A&M as a graduate assistant back in 1996. He took his first NFL coaching position with the Falcons as their defensive quality control coordinator in 2002 before working for the Saints and Broncos.

The Raiders hired Allen as their head coach in 2012 and he spent three years in the position before he was fired. Allen returned to the Saints in 2015 and was promoted to defensive coordinator later that season.

As the Raiders’ head coach, Allen posted a record of 8-28 (22.2 percent) over the course of three seasons.

In 2021, the Saints’ defense ranked No. 28 in fewest yards allowed, No. 19 in fewest points allowed, No. 15 in fewest rushing yards allowed and No. 32 in fewest passing yards allowed.

Glenn, 49, is a former first-round pick of the Jets back in 1994. He played 15 seasons for the Jets, Texans, Cowboys, Jaguars, and Saints.

Glenn began his NFL coaching career with the Browns back in 2014 as their assistant defensive backs coach. From there, the Saints hired him two years later as their defensive backs coach and eventually took the Lions’ defensive coordinator job last year.

In 2021, the Lions’ defense ranked No. 29 in yards allowed, No. 31 in points allowed, No. 28 in rushing yards allowed, and No. 24 in passing yards allowed.

We’ll have more on the Saints as the news is available.