Saints Targeting 49ers Pass Game Coordinator Klint Kubiak As Offensive Coordinator

Adam Schefter reports the Saints are working towards hiring 49ers passing game coordinator Klint Kubiak as their offensive coordinator.

New Orleans brought Kubiak in for an interview in recent weeks. He was also a candidate for the Bears’ offensive coordinator job.

Teams have had a lot of success hiring assistants away from San Francisco, so it makes sense the Saints are exploring options there.

Kubiak, 36, played four years of college football at Colorado State before entering the coaching ranks in 2010 at Texas A&M as a quality control coach. He joined the Vikings in 2013 as an assistant WR coach, spent a year at Kansas as its WR coach, and joined the Broncos in 2016 as an offensive assistant.

Kubiak joined his father, Gary Kubiak, with the Vikings in 2019 as Minnesota’s QB coach and was promoted to offensive coordinator in 2021. He was not retained when the team fired HC Mike Zimmer and returned to the Broncos as their QB coach.

From there, the 49ers hired Kubiak last offseason as their passing game coordinator.