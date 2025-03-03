Saints Hiring Former Cowboys OC Scott Linehan

Per Nick Underhill, the Saints are hiring former Cowboys OC Scott Linehan to their staff under HC Kellen Moore.

Linehan, 61, started his coaching career as a WR coach at Idaho in 1989. He had a stint at UNLV in 1991 before returning to Idaho as the OC and WR coach from 1992 to 1993. From there, Linehan worked at Washington from 1994 to 1998 where he eventually became the OC and QB coach.

After working at Louisville for two years, Linehan got his first NFL job with the Vikings as the OC and QB coach from 2002-2004. He spent a year as the Dolphins OC before serving as the Rams HC from 2006-2008. He then worked with Detroit and Dallas as an OC before joining LSU as a passing game coordinator for the 2020 season.

Linehan worked as an offensive analyst with Missouri from 2021 to 2023 and spent the 2024 season with Montana as an offensive analyst.

In his three years as a head coach with the Rams, Linehan had a record of 11-25 (.306).