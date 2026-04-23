Saints & Chiefs Interested In Trading Up In Top 10

NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reports the Saints and Chiefs have checked in on what it would take to trade up in the top 10 of the draft.

The Saints are picking eighth while the Chiefs are right behind them at nine. Pelissero wonders if New Orleans and Kansas City will be more persuaded to trade up if Ohio State LB Arvell Reese or the top offensive tackle begins to slide, as they both fit what the team’s are looking for.

Pelissero believes the Cardinals at No. 3 and the Titans at No. 4 are both open to trading down.

Reese, 20, was a four-star recruit and the 18th-ranked linebacker in the 2023 recruiting class out of Cleveland, Ohio. He committed to Ohio State and remained there for three seasons, where he earned first-team All-Big 10 honors in 2025.

He declared early for the 2026 NFL Draft after just one season with the Buckeyes.

In his collegiate career, Reese appeared in 36 games over three seasons with Ohio State and recorded 112 total tackles, 13.5 tackles for loss, seven sacks, and two passes defended.

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