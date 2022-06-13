Saints Hosting RB David Johnson For Visit

According to Nick Underhill, the Saints are hosting free-agent RB David Johnson for a visit today.

The Saints could use some help with running back depth, as it’s possible Alvin Kamara is suspended to start the season and they’re thin behind veteran Mark Ingram at the moment.

Johnson was with the Texans for the past two seasons.

Johnson, 30, was taken in the third round of the 2015 NFL Draft by the Cardinals. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $2.992 million contract when he agreed to a three-year, $39 million extension worth up to $45 million.

The Cardinals traded Johnson to the Texans in 2020 as part of the DeAndre Hopkins deal. Johnson stood to make a base salary of $7,950,000 in 2021 when he restructured his contract to take a pay cut but remain in Houston.

In 2021, Johnson appeared in 13 games for the Texans and rushed for 228 yards on 67 carries with 32 receptions for 225 yards and one touchdown.