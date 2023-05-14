Saints Hosting WR James Washington For Visit Monday

According to Jeremy Fowler, the Saints are hosting WR James Washington for a free agent visit on Monday.

He would add some additional depth to their receiving corps if signed to the roster.

Washington, 26, was selected in the second round by the Steelers out of Oklahoma State in the 2018 NFL Draft. He played out the final year of his four-year, $4,501,346 rookie contract that included a $1,353,704 signing bonus and made a base salary of $1,093,820 for the 2021 season.

Washington was testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his NFL career when he signed with the Cowboys. Dallas waived him in January, though, and he had a brief stint with the Giants on the practice squad.

In 2022, Washington appeared in two games for the Cowboys but recorded no statistics.