Saints In Process Of Re-Working DB Tyrann Mathieu’s Contract

The New Orleans Saints and DB Tyrann Mathieu are in the process of re-working his contract, according to Nick Underhill.

Underhill expects the deal to get done soon. Mathieu also re-worked his contract last offseason.

Mathieu, 31, is a former third-round pick of the Cardinals back in 2013. He was entering the third year of his five-year, $64.1 million contract that included $35 million guaranteed when the Cardinals released him.

The Texans later signed Mathieu to a one-year contract worth $7 million before agreeing to a three-year, $42 million deal with the Chiefs in 2019. He signed a three-year deal worth $33 million that included $18 million fully guaranteed with the Saints in 2022.

In 2023, Mathieu appeared in all 17 games for the Saints and recorded 75 tackles, four interceptions, eight pass defenses and one touchdown.