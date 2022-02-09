Saints Interview Lions Secondary Coach Aubrey Pleasant For DC Job

Steve Wyche of NFL Media reports that Lions secondary coach/passing game coordinator Aubrey Pleasant interviewed for the Saints’ defensive coordinator job on Wednesday.

Pleasant is also in the mix for the Vikings’ defensive coordinator job.

New Saints HC Dennis Allen is beginning the process of filling out his coaching staff after being announced as the team’s head coach earlier in the week.

Pleasant took his first college coaching job in 2012 with Michigan as their assistant DBs coach. From there, he worked for the Browns and Washington before joining the Rams in 2017.

Pleasant has coached both sides of the ball and eventually settled in as the Rams’ CBs coach. Pleasant eventually landed with the Lions last year as their defensive back coach and passing game coordinator.