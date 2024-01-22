Saints Interviewing Bengals QB Coach Dan Pitcher On Thursday, Scheduled To Meet With Pats Tuesday & Raiders Wednesday

The New Orleans Saints are hosting Bengals QB coach Dan Pitcher for a second interview on Thursday, according to Albert Breer.

Pitcher is also scheduled to meet with the Patriots on Tuesday and the Raiders on Wednesday.

In addition, Pitcher is a prime candidate for a promotion to offensive coordinator in Cincinnati with former OC Brian Callahan taking the head coaching job in Tennessee.

Pitcher, 37, played quarterback at SUNY Courtland from 2008-11 and before taking over as the WRs coach for the Red Dragons in 2012.

From there, the Colts hired Pitcher as a scouting assistant and he worked his way up to pro scout. The Bengals hired him as an assistant coach on offense in 2016 before being promoted to quarterbacks coach in 2020.