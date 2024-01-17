Saints Interviewing Bengals QBs Coach Dan Pitcher For OC Job

Jonathan Jones reports the Saints have requested to interview Bengals quarterbacks coach Dan Pitcher for their offensive coordinator job.

This marks New Orleans’ first reported interest since moving on from former OC Pete Carmichael this week.

Pitcher, 37, played quarterback at SUNY Courtland from 2008-11 and before taking over as the WRs coach for the Red Dragons in 2012.

From there, the Colts hired Pitcher as a scouting assistant and he worked his way up to pro scout. The Bengals hired him as an assistant coach on offense in 2016 before being promoted to quarterbacks coach in 2020.