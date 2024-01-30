Saints Interviewing Ravens WR Coach Greg Lewis For OC

According to Tom Pelissero, the Saints are interviewing Ravens WR coach Greg Lewis for their offensive coordinator vacancy.

This past season was Lewis’ first in Baltimore. Before that, he spent several years as an assistant with the Chiefs and also got his first NFL coaching gig with the Saints.

Here’s the list of candidates the Saints have talked to about their OC vacancy. Pitcher, Waldron and Robinson have been hired by the Bengals, Bears and Falcons.

Lewis, 44, played eight seasons in the NFL for the Eagles, Patriots and Vikings before retiring after the 2010 season.

Lewis took his first coaching job as the WRs coach at San Diego in 2012. From there he accepted his first NFL coaching job in 2015 with the Saints as an offensive assistant. He spent one year with the Eagles before the Chiefs hired him as their WRs coach in 2017.

Lewis had a stint at RB coach as well before being hired by the Ravens to coach receivers in 2023.