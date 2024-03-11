Saints LB Demario Davis Reworks Deal, Signs New Two-Year, $17M Contract

According to Adam Schefter, Saints LB Demario Davis reworked his contract to ensure he could stay in New Orleans.

Davis signed a new two-year, $17.25 million deal, $13.25 million of which is fully guaranteed. He had no guarantees remaining on his deal before.

This lowers his cap hit for the 2024 season and helps make it more likely the 35-year-old Davis finishes his career with the Saints.

Davis, 35, is a former third-round pick of the Jets back in 2012. He spent four years in New York before signing a two-year, $8 million contract with the Browns that included $4.2 million guaranteed in 2016.

Davis was traded to the Jets in return for S Calvin Pryor back in 2017. From there, he signed a three-year, $24 million deal with the Saints a year later.

Davis was in the final year of his contract when he agreed to a three-year contract worth $27 million that included $18.35 million guaranteed back in 2020.

He was set to make a base salary of $10 million in the final year of that deal in 2024.

In 2023, Davis appeared in all 17 games for the Saints and recorded 121 total tackles, 12 tackles for loss, 6.5 sacks, one forced fumble, one recovery and four pass defenses.