Saints Make Four Moves, Sign CB Isaac Yiadom

According to Katherine Terrell, the Saints made four roster moves on Monday, including signing CB Isaac Yiadom to their active roster.

The team also elevated WR Kirk Merritt and TE Lucas Krull from the practice squad, while waiving WR Kevin White.

Yiadom, 26, was a former third-round pick by the Broncos out of Boston College back in 2018. He signed a four-year, $3.32 million rookie contract that included a signing bonus of $761,516.

Yiadom was traded to the Giants at the start of the 2020 season for a 2021 seventh-round pick. From there, he was then traded again to the Packers for CB Josh Jackson.

The Texans signed him to a contract this past March before moving on from him in recent weeks.

In 2022, Yiadom has appeared in three games for the Texans but has yet to record a statistic.