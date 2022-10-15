Saints Make Seven Roster Moves

The New Orleans Saints are making several roster moves ahead of Week 6 including placing WR Deonte Harty on injured reserve.

The team is also signing wide receivers Keith Kirkwood and Rashid Shaheed to their active roster while activating CB Chris Harris and WR Kevin White from the practice squad.

The team is also waiving QB Jake Luton from the practice squad in order to sign former Rams RB Jake Funk.

Harty, formerly Deonte Harris before changing his name, will make just under $4 million on the restricted free-agent tender he signed with New Orleans.

Harty, 24, wound up going undrafted out of Assumption last year. He later signed a three-year, $1.755 million contract with the Saints and managed to make the 53-man roster coming out of the preseason.

Harris was set to be a restricted free agent this offseason before signing his tender.

In 2022, Harty has appeared in two games, recording two receptions for 13 total yards.