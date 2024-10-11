AFC Notes: Gus Bradley, Aaron Rodgers, Colts, Jaguars, Jets

Colts

Indianapolis lost to Jacksonville in Week 5 in a game their defense allowed just under 500 yards. Colts HC Shane Steichen has faith in DC Gus Bradley to get that unit back on track after a rough start to the year.

“Gus has been doing this for a long time and he’s had incredible defenses where he’s been,” Steichen said, via JJ Stankevitz of the team’s website. “And I got the faith and trust in him to get this thing turned around.”

Bradley admitted there’s been a point where it has felt they aren’t going to improve and it showed in Week 5’s loss to the Jaguars: “It is difficult. You want to play better. There was a point last week we weren’t getting better . . . and it showed.” (Mike Chappell)

Colts RB Jonathan Taylor said the pain level of his high-ankle sprain has subsided: “[The] pain level has gone down tremendously.” (Joel Erickson)

Jaguars

ESPN’s Dan Graziano and Jeremy Fowler write the Jaguars’ win against the Colts this past week gave HC Doug Pederson some much-needed breathing room, as otherwise they’d have been 0-5 and potentially in a must-win scenario against the Bears and Patriots in London the next two weeks.

some much-needed breathing room, as otherwise they’d have been 0-5 and potentially in a must-win scenario against the Bears and Patriots in London the next two weeks. With that being said, the pressure could easily ratchet back up with more losses, per ESPN.

Pederson mentions Week 7 as a possibility for CB Tyson Campbell after designating him to return from injured reserve, per John Shipley.

Jets

The Jets came up short in their Week 5 London game where QB Aaron Rodgers threw two interceptions including a pick-six. Rodgers knows he has to play better if they want to achieve their goals.

“You’ve just got to be honest with your performance every single week and hold yourself to a standard,” Rodgers said, via Josh Alper of Pro Football Talk. “Obviously, that was below my standard. I’ve never thrown two picks in in the first quarter before, so that’s a first. One cost us seven and the other cost three. In a game we lose by six, plays like that are exponentially highlighted. So, three turnovers for me is definitely out of character and I’m disappointed.”