Former Panthers QB Cam Newton Joins ESPN First Take

ESPN announced they have signed former Panthers QB Cam Newton to join First Take with Stephen A. Smith and Molly Qerim.

Newton will make his debut on the network this Friday for First Take’s HBCU roadshow at Tennessee State University.

Newton, 35, is a former first-round pick of the Panthers back in 2011. He was entering the fifth year of his six-year, $118.47 million contract that includes $60 million guaranteed and set to make base salaries of $16.2 million and $18.6 million over the final two years of the agreement when the Panthers cut him loose.

The Patriots later signed Newton to a one-year deal in 2020 and returned to New England on another one-year contract in 2021. They cut him to make way for rookie Mac Jones as the starter, however. Newton signed a one-year deal worth up to $10 million with the Panthers after Week 9.

For his career, Newton threw for 32,382 yards while completing 59.9 percent of his passes to go along with 194 touchdowns and 123 interceptions over the course of 11 seasons and 148 games. He also rushed for 5,628 yards and 75 touchdowns while averaging five YPC.

Newton was the 2015 MVP and a three-time Pro Bowl selection