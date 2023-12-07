Saints Make Two Practice Squad Moves

According to Nick Underhill, the Saints have signed DT John Penisini to the practice squad.

In a corresponding move, the team will cut K Austin Seibert, per Underhill.

New Orleans’ practice squad now includes:

LB Ryan Connelly (Injured) WR Shaquan Davis (Injured) DT Jack Heflin DE Niko Lalos LB Anfernee Orji TE Tommy Hudson DB Faion Hicks TE Michael Jacobson T Mark Evans T Cameron Erving WR Jontre Kirklin RB Jordan Mims G Tommy Kraemer RB Adam Prentice WR Marquez Callaway K Austin Seibert DB Shemar Jean-Charles DT John Penisini

Seibert, 26, is a former fifth-round pick of the Browns back in 2019. He signed a four-year, $2.8 million contract with the Browns, but was waived the following year.

From there, Seibert joined the Bengals before being claimed by the Lions and was later waived by Detroit after just three games. The Jets signed him to their practice squad in September but cut him loose after a couple of weeks.

In 2022, Seibert appeared in three games for the Lions and converted 3 of 5 field goal attempts to go along with all 12 extra point tries.

Penisini, 25, was a sixth-round pick by the Lions out of Utah back in 2020. He was a two-time Second Team All-PAC 12 during his time in college.

The Lions opted to waive Penisini from the reserve/retired list and he opted to retire from football, returning to sign a deal with the Panthers earlier this offseason. He was cut in August.

Over the course of his two-year career, Penisini appeared in 32 games for the Lions, starting in 12 of them at defensive tackle. He recorded 49 tackles, one sack, one pass deflection, and one fumble recovery.