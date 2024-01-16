Saints Moving On From OC Pete Carmichael, Other Staffers

According to Mike Triplett and Nick Underhill, the Saints are moving on from OC Pete Carmichael.

Carmichael has been the play-caller for the past two seasons and been in his current role since joining Sean Payton‘s staff nearly two decades ago.

However, the Saints are making some major changes after missing the playoffs again, and while HC Dennis Allen is safe, he’s shaking up his staff.

Other coaching changes:

WR coach Kodi Burns (Underhill)

(Underhill) Senior offensive assistant Bob Bicknell (Underhill)

Carmichael, 52, began his coaching career back in 1994 at New Hampshire. His first NFL coaching experience came with the Browns in 2000 when he was hired as their TEs coach.

Carmichael worked for Washington and the Chargers before being hired by the Saints as their QBs coach in 2006. He worked his way up to offensive coordinator in 2009 and has remained in the post ever since.

In 2023, the Saints ranked No. 14 in total offense, No. 11 in passing yards, No. 21 in rushing yards, and No. 9 in scoring.

We’ll have more on the Saints as the news is available.