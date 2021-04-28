Saints Mulling Potential Trade Up In Round One

According to Ian Rapoport, the Saints are weighing a potential trade up in the first round.

Charles Robinson is hearing the target for the Saints might be Virginia Tech CB Caleb Farley and that New Orleans thinks they have to jump the Titans picking at No. 22.

Rapoport isn’t sure if Farley specifically is the target but cornerback is a big need for the Saints. They’re currently picking No. 28.

Farley is one of the hardest players to get a read on entering the draft this week, as while he’s a top-ten talent, he’s had two back surgeries in two years, making him a potentially volatile pick.

However, his agent doesn’t expect him to drop out of the top 20 picks.

Farley, 22, was a two-year starter at Virginia Tech and a first-team All ACC selection in 2019. He opted out of the 2020 season.

During his college career at Virginia Tech, Farley recorded 56 tackles, one sack, six interceptions, and 25 passes defended.

We’ll have more on the Saints as the news is available.