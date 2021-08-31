Saints Officially Cut 25 Players, Now Down To 53

By
Nate Bouda
-

The New Orleans Saints announced Tuesday that they’ve officially reduced their roster down to 53 players.

Saints Helmet

The full list of cuts includes:

  1. FB Alex Armah Jr.
  2. OL Caleb Benenoch
  3. RB Devonta Freeman
  4. WR Chris Hogan
  5. DB Natrell Jamerson
  6. T Jordan Mills
  7. DB KeiVarae Russell
  8. QB Trevor Siemian
  9. DT Damian Square
  10. G J.R. Sweezy
  11. WR Kevin White
  12. WR Kawaan Baker
  13. DL Josiah Bronson
  14. DB Eric Burrell
  15. CB Grant Haley
  16. DT Albert Huggins
  17. G/T Derrick Kelly II
  18. DL R.J. McIntosh
  19. LB Wynton McManis
  20. CB Bryan Mills
  21. C Christian Montano
  22. LB Shaq Smith
  23. DB Deuce Wallace
  24. WR Eason Winston Jr.
  25. TE Ethan Wolf

Other roster moves:

  1. Saints placed WR Michael Thomas on the PUP list.
  2. Saints placed DT David Onyemata on the suspended list

Freeman, 29, is a former fourth-round pick of the Falcons back in 2014. He was in the final year of his four-year, $2.7 million contract when he and the Falcons agreed to a five-year, $41.25 million extension that included $22 million guaranteed.

Freeman was set to make base salaries of $6.5 million and $6.3 million over the next two years of the agreement when the Falcons released him last year. The Giants later signed him to a one-year deal worth up to $3 million in September only to release him. 

The Bills later signed Freeman to their practice squad. He signed with the Saints during training camp. 

In 2020, Freeman appeared in five games and rushed for 172 yards on 54 carries (3.2 YPC) to go along with seven receptions for 58 yards receiving and one touchdown.

