Saints Officially Releasing LB Kwon Alexander

Adam Schefter reports that the Saints officially released LB Kwon Alexander on Tuesday.

This move has been expected for some time, as it will free up more than $13 million in cap space for the Saints and Alexander tore his Achilles late in the 2020 season.

Rapoport says Alexander is expected to be ready for the start of training camp for whichever team signs him next.

Alexander, 26, is a former fourth-round pick of the Buccaneers back in 2015. He played out the final year of his four-year, $2,758,320 contract before agreeing to a four-year contract worth $54 million with the 49ers in 2019.

He was traded to the Saints midseason in 2020 for LB Kiko Alonso and a conditional fifth-round pick.

In 2020, Alexander appeared in 11 games for the 49ers and Saints, recording 54 tackles, one sack, two forced fumbles, and four pass deflections.