Saints Officially Sign 11 Players To Practice Squad

The New Orleans Saints announced Wednesday that they’ve officially signed 11 players to their practice squad.

The full list includes:

White, 29, is a former No. 7 overall pick by the Bears out of West Virginia in the 2015 NFL Draft. He played out the final year of his four-year, $16.563 million fully guaranteed rookie contract and made a base salary of $2,693,598 for the 2018 season.

White has struggled to remain healthy since being drafted. He missed his entire rookie season after sustaining a stress fracture in his shin, and then landed on the injured reserve once again in 2016 after suffering a spiral fracture in his fibula.

The year after that, White sustained another season-ending injury in Week 1 after going down with a fractured collarbone.

He signed a one-year contract with the Cardinals in 2019 but was cut before the start of the season. The 49ers signed him in 2020 and he bounced on and off their practice squad for the season. San Francisco signed him to a futures deal for 2021 but released him during training camp.

White signed on with the Saints a few weeks ago.

In 2018, White appeared in nine games for the Bears and caught four passes for 92 yards receiving and no touchdowns.