Saints Officially Sign DE Jason Pierre-Paul & RB Adam Prentice To P-Squad

By
Nate Bouda
-

The New Orleans Saints officially signed DE Jason Pierre-Paul and RB Adam Prentice to their practice squad.

Here’s the Saints’ updated practice squad:

  1. DB Johnathan Abram
  2. LB Ryan Connelly (Injured)
  3. WR Shaquan Davis (Injured)
  4. DT Jack Heflin
  5. DE Niko Lalos
  6. LB Anfernee Orji
  7. TE Tommy Hudson
  8. DB Faion Hicks
  9. TE Michael Jacobson
  10. DB Cameron Dantzler
  11. T Mark Evans
  12. DB Daniel Sorensen
  13. T Cameron Erving
  14. WR Jontre Kirklin
  15. RB Jordan Mims
  16. G Tommy Kraemer
  17. DE Jason Pierre-Paul
  18. RB Adam Prentice

Pierre-Paul, 34, is a former first-round pick of the Giants back in 2010. He played out his rookie contract with New York before agreeing to a four-year, $62 million contract that included $40 million guaranteed.

The Giants later traded Pierre-Paul to the Buccaneers in 2018 for third- and fourth-round picks. Pierre-Paul stood to make base salaries of $13,250,000 (2019) and $11,250,000 (2020) over the remainder of the contract when he agreed to a restructured contract that made 2019 the final year of his deal. 

Pierre-Paul returned to the Buccaneers on a two-year, $27 million deal in 2020. He played out that deal and later caught on with the Ravens during the 2022 season. 

In 2022, Pierre-Paul appeared in 14 games for the Ravens and recorded 26 total tackles, five tackles for loss, three sacks, one interception and five pass defenses. 

 

