Saints Officially Sign DE Jason Pierre-Paul & RB Adam Prentice To P-Squad

The New Orleans Saints officially signed DE Jason Pierre-Paul and RB Adam Prentice to their practice squad.
Here’s the Saints’ updated practice squad:
- DB Johnathan Abram
- LB Ryan Connelly (Injured)
- WR Shaquan Davis (Injured)
- DT Jack Heflin
- DE Niko Lalos
- LB Anfernee Orji
- TE Tommy Hudson
- DB Faion Hicks
- TE Michael Jacobson
- DB Cameron Dantzler
- T Mark Evans
- DB Daniel Sorensen
- T Cameron Erving
- WR Jontre Kirklin
- RB Jordan Mims
- G Tommy Kraemer
- DE Jason Pierre-Paul
- RB Adam Prentice
Pierre-Paul, 34, is a former first-round pick of the Giants back in 2010. He played out his rookie contract with New York before agreeing to a four-year, $62 million contract that included $40 million guaranteed.
The Giants later traded Pierre-Paul to the Buccaneers in 2018 for third- and fourth-round picks. Pierre-Paul stood to make base salaries of $13,250,000 (2019) and $11,250,000 (2020) over the remainder of the contract when he agreed to a restructured contract that made 2019 the final year of his deal.
Pierre-Paul returned to the Buccaneers on a two-year, $27 million deal in 2020. He played out that deal and later caught on with the Ravens during the 2022 season.
In 2022, Pierre-Paul appeared in 14 games for the Ravens and recorded 26 total tackles, five tackles for loss, three sacks, one interception and five pass defenses.
