Saints OT Ryan Ramczyk’s Status In Question For 2024

According to Nick Underhill, Saints HC Dennis Allen said OT Ryan Ramczyk‘s knee could be an issue into the season, as he hasn’t recovered at the pace they hoped.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport mentions New Orleans is “preparing for the real possibility” that Ramcszyk won’t be medically cleared for the season.

Ramczyk, 29, is a former first-round pick of the Saints back in 2017. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $8.891 million contract when the Saints exercised his fifth-year option for 2021.

Ramcyzk was set to make $11.064 million for the 2021 season on the fifth-year option when he agreed to a five-year, $96 million extension with the team.

He made a $14 million base salary for the 2023 season. His cap number was previously set to be $27.025 million for the 2024 season before they restructured his deal this offseason to lower that number to $12.86 million.

In 2023, Ramczyk appeared in and started 12 games for the Saints at right tackle.