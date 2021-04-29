Saints Pick Up Fifth-Year Option On DE Marcus Davenport

The New Orleans Saints will exercise DE Marcus Davenport‘s fifth-year option, according to Nick Underhill.

The fifth-year will cost the Saints $9.553 million in 2022, per Over The Cap.

The Saints traded up in the 2018 NFL Draft, sending the 27th overall pick in 2018, as well as a 2018 fifth-round pick, and a 2019 first-rounder to the Green Bay Packers in exchange for the 14th overall pick.

Davenport, 24, was drafted by the Saints in the first round out of UTSA in 2018. He signed a four-year, $13.741 million dollar rookie contract with the Saints in 2018 that included an $8.074 million dollar signing bonus.

In 2020, Davenport appeared in 11 games for the Saints. He accrued 21 total tackles, three tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks, and two passes defended. Pro Football Focus had him rated as the No. 20 edge defender out of 109 qualifying players.