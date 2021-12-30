Saints Place C Erik McCoy On COVID-19 List, Activate Two

The New Orleans Saints placed C Erik McCoy on the COVID-19 list Thursday and activated DL Carl Granderson and DL Jalyn Holmes from the list.

The Saints also signed RB Josh Adams to their practice squad.

McCoy, 24, was drafted by the Saints in the second round out of Texas A&M in 2019. He’s in the third year of a four-year, $6.1 million deal that includes a $2.4 million signing bonus.

McCoy is set to make base salaries of $1.047 million and $1.323 million over the next two years. He’ll be an unrestricted free agent in 2023.

In 2021, McCoy has appeared in 11 games for the Saints. making 11 starts for them at center.