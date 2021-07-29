Saints Place DB P.J. Williams & K Wil Lutz On NFI List

The New Orleans Saints officially placed K Wil Lutz and DB P.J. Williams on the non-football injury list Thursday.

Both players will count against the Saints’ 90-man roster and can be activated at any time.

Williams, 28, is a former third-round pick of the Saints back in 2015. He played out the final year of his four-year, $3,061,619 contract before returning to the Saints on a one-year contract worth $5 million in 2019.

Williams returned to the Saints last year on a one-year, $2 million contract before agreeing to another one-year deal this past March.

In 2020, Williams appeared in 15 games and recorded 39 tackles, one interception, two fumble recoveries, and two pass defenses.