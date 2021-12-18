Saints Placing TE Garrett Griffin On IR, Activating TE Adam Trautman

Tom Pelissero reports that the Saints are activating TE Adam Trautman from injured reserve and placing TE Garrett Griffin on the list in a corresponding move.

The team also announced that they are elevating OL Forrest Lamp and OL Easop Winston for game day, as well as signing veteran OL James Carpenter to their practice squad.

Trautman, 24, is a former third-round pick of the Saints back in 2020. He’s currently in the second year of his four-year, $4,499,405 contract that included $832,296 guaranteed.

In 2021, Trautman has appeared in 10 games for the Saints and caught 25 passes for 241 yards receiving and one touchdown.