Saints Promote DL Kyle Phillips, Sign DE Terrell Lewis To PS

According to Nick Underhill, the Saints are signing DL Kyle Phillips to their active roster off of the practice squad.

New Orleans also signed DE Terrell Lewis to their practice squad on Wednesday, per Ian Rapoport.

Phillips, 26, signed on with the Jets as an undrafted free agent back in 2019 out of Tennessee. He’s made their active roster as a rookie and played seven games in 2020 before landing on the injured reserve.

Phillips was placed on the PUP list coming out of the preseason and landed on IR before being activated in November. He caught on with the Saints back in July and was among their final roster cuts and re-signed to the practice squad.

In 2021, Phillips appeared in six games for the Jets and recorded 12 tackles and a sack.