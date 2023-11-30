Saints Promoting S Johnathan Abram To Active Roster

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that the Saints are signing S Johnathan Abram to their active roster on Thursday.

Abram, 27, is a former first-round pick of the Raiders out of Mississippi State back in 2019. He signed a four-year, $11,495,198 rookie contract including a $6,380,144 signing bonus.

The Raiders opted to decline his fifth-year option for the 2023 season this past April. He was set to be an unrestricted free agent in 2023 when the Raiders waived him midseason. He was claimed by the Packers before being waived and claimed by the Seahawks in November.

Abram signed a one-year deal with the Saints in March.

In 2023, Abram appeared in three games for the Saints and recorded eight tackles.