Saints QB Derek Carr Carted Off Due To Multiple Injuries

Saints QB Derek Carr was carted to the locker room with a shoulder injury after taking a hard shot from LB Bruce Irvin on Sunday.

QB Derek Carr (concussion protocol, shoulder, back) is doubtful to return. — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) December 3, 2023

Carr was replaced at quarterback by backup QB Jameis Winston and the team later announced he was in concussion protocol with a shoulder and back injury as well.

Carr, 31, is a former second-round pick of the Raiders back in 2014. He was in the final year of his contract when the Raiders signed him to a five-year, $125 million extension that included $70 million guaranteed in 2017.

Carr stood to make a base salary of $19.77 million in the final year of his contract and was set to be an unrestricted free agent in 2023 when he signed a three-year, $121.5 million extension.

The Raiders released Carr and he signed a four-year, $150 million deal with the Saints.

In 2023, Carr has appeared in 12 games for the Saints and completed 65.6 percent of his passes for 2,535 yards, 10 touchdowns, and five interceptions.

We will have more news on Carr as it becomes available.