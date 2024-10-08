Saints QB Derek Carr To Miss Multiple Games

Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports that Saints QB Derek Carr is expected to miss multiple games with an oblique injury he suffered during the team’s Monday night loss to the Chiefs.

Garafolo expects Carr to try to play through the injury but the Saints will likely protect him from himself, as the oblique injury is considered to be “significant.”

The Saints are unfortunately in a tough stretch with two games in the next nine days against the Buccaneers and Broncos, so it’s likely Carr will miss both.

Jake Haener replaced Carr on Monday and is likely to serve as the team’s starter while he’s out.

Carr, 33, is a former second-round pick of the Raiders back in 2014. He was in the final year of his contract when the Raiders signed him to a five-year, $125 million extension that included $70 million guaranteed in 2017.

Carr stood to make a base salary of $19.77 million in the final year of his contract and was set to be an unrestricted free agent in 2023 when he signed a three-year, $121.5 million extension.

However, the Raiders released Carr the following season and he signed a four-year, $150 million deal with the Saints.

In 2024, Carr has appeared in five games for the Saints and completed 70.3 percent of his passes for 989 yards, eight touchdowns and four interceptions.