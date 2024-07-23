Saints RB Alvin Kamara Reports To Training Camp

According to Nick Underhill, Saints RB Alvin Kamara has reported to training camp.

Kamara has been seeking a new contract from the team and walked out of mandatory minicamp in June to send a message.

There had been some thought he could hold out of training camp, but with $50,000 fines per day of camp missed, it’s an expensive proposition for players unhappy with their contract.

In recent years, players have begun “holding in” by reporting to camp but not participating in practice until their contracts are addressed.

New Orleans has a potential out in his contract following next season, meaning Kamara is essentially entering the final year of his deal. He’s set to carry a cap figure of over $29 million in 2025, making him an obvious candidate to restructure.

Kamara, 28, is a former third-round pick of the Saints back in 2017. Kamara was in the final year of his rookie contract when he agreed to a five-year extension worth $77.133 million.

He agreed to a restructured contract last offseason and is set to make a base salary of $10.2 million in 2024.

In 2023, Kamara appeared in 13 games and recorded 180 rushing attempts for 694 yards (3.9 YPC) and five touchdowns, to go along with 75 receptions for 466 yards (6.2 YPC) and one touchdown.

We’ll have more on the Saints and Kamara as the news is available.