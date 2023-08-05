Saints RB Eno Benjamin Has Ruptured Achilles

Per Nick Underhill, Saints RB Eno Benjamin has been diagnosed with a ruptured Achilles after a non-contact injury he suffered in practice early on Saturday.

You can expect the Saints to place him on injured reserve in the coming days and replace him by adding another player to their roster.

Benjamin, 24, was a seventh-round pick by the Cardinals out of Arizona State back in 2020. He was in the third year of a four-year rookie deal with the team worth $3,397,712 when the Cardinals waived him.

The Texans later claimed Benjamin off waivers before opting to waive him themselves. He was then claimed off waivers once again, this time by the Saints.

In 2022, Benjamin appeared in 15 games for the Cardinals, Saints, and Texans and rushed for 313 yards on 77 carries (4.1 YPC) and two touchdowns to go along with 25 receptions for 193 yards receiving.