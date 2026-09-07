Saints Re-Signed DT Jonah Williams

Saints HC Kellen Moore announced on Monday they have re-signed DT Jonah Williams to the practice squad.

New Orleans’ practice squad now includes:

DE Fadil Diggs RB CJ Donaldson DB TJ Hall Jr. T Alan Herron T Easton Kilty WR Jalen Moreno-Cropper WR Trey Palmer LB Jackson Sirmon K Charlie Smyth (International) DL Jay’Viar Suggs RB Zamir White T Alex Wollschlaeger WR Cedric Tillman TE Stone Smartt WR Kevin Austin TE Treyton Welch DT Jonah Williams

Williams, 30, signed with the Rams back in 2020 as an undrafted free agent. After training camp, Williams was released and signed back to the team’s practice squad.

Following the 2020 season, the Rams signed Williams to a futures contract. They later waived him in November of 2021 and brought him back on the practice squad shortly after.

Los Angeles signed him to another futures contract in February of 2022, and he stayed with the Rams until his contract expired after the 2023 season. From there, he caught on with the Vikings and bounced on and off their practice squad.

The Rams signed him off the Vikings’ practice squad and added him to their taxi squad later on. The Lions signed him off Los Angeles’ practice squad in November. Williams then made his way onto the Saints’ practice squad in 2025.

Williams spent time this offseason with the Cardinals but was let go during roster cuts.

In 2025, Williams appeared in 15 games for the Saints and recorded 18 total tackles and three sacks.