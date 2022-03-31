Saints Re-Signing G Forrest Lamp

Mike Garafolo of NFL Media is reporting that the Saints are re-signing G Forrest Lamp.

Lamp, 28, is a former second-round pick of the Chargers back in 2017. He played out the final year of his four-year rookie contract worth $6,666,906, which included a signing bonus of $2,988,660.

The Bills signed Lamp to a one-year contract last year before placing him on injured reserve in August. He was later released and eventually signed to the Saints’ practice squad.

In 2021, Lamp was active for one game for the Saints.