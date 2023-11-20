Saints Re-Signing WR Marquez Callaway

Per Nick Underhill, the Saints are re-signing WR Marquez Callaway.

Callaway, 25, was a four-year starter at Tennessee and was a second-team All-SEC selection. He wound up going undrafted in 2020 and signed on with the Saints.

He made the team coming out of the preseason and for each of the past three seasons, with the team declining to tender him a qualifying offer after the 2022 season.

The Broncos signed Callaway back in March, but released him coming out of the preseason. He then had a stint on the Raiders’ practice squad before being let go once again. He recently worked out for the Colts and Eagles.

In 2022, Callaway appeared in 14 games for the Saints and caught 16 passes on 32 targets for 158 yards and a touchdown.

